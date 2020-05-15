Vehicle rolls off road in Jones Co. Thursday night

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County fire departments were called to a single car wreck at U.S. Highway 11 and Mimosa Street Thursday night.
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, firefighters from Sandersville, Rustin and Powers fire departments found an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped inside.
Firefighters provided emergency medical care to the driver while getting him out of the vehicle.
The driver was the only person involved in the wreck and had serious injuries.
Witnesses say the vehicle left the road just north of Mimosa Street and rolled before it stopped on its side south of Mimosa Street about 150-200 feet from where it left the roadway.
Mississippi Highway Patrol was also on the scene, as well as Emserv Ambulance Service there to transport the driver to a local hospital.
