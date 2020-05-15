USM baseball sees trio depart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three players with remaining eligibility who were with the University of Southern Mississippi baseball team during the aborted 2020 season will not be returning to the Golden Eagles.
Senior pitcher Alex Nelms graduated from USM and will start the next academic year in medical school., while junior catcher Brian Davis and sophomore outfielder Austen Izzio both are expected to transfer.
Nelms, a right-hander from Gulfport, could have returned for another baseball season after the spring was cut short after 14 games by the COVID-19 virus.
Nelms appeared in 40 games for USM, with three starts. He had a 1-0 record with two saves and a 5.63 earned run average. Nelms did not appear in any of USM’s 2020 games.
Davis, a transfer from Gordon State College, appeared in eight games, starting seven in 2020. He hit 0.95 (2-for-21) with two runs batted in.
Izzio, a transfer from Pearl River Community College, appeared in eight games with four starts. He hit .211 (4-for-19) with two RBIs.
