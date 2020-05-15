US marshal shot twice, Arkansas murder suspect killed in Oxford, Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A U.S. marshal was shot twice Friday and an Arkansas murder suspect was killed after a chase and shooting in Oxford, Mississippi.
According to U.S. Marshal Bob Clark, 33-year-old Hunter Carlston was killed in the shooting.
Carlstrom was wanted in connection with the May 7 murder of James Sarotelli in Smithville, Arkansas.
Clark said marshals approached Carlstrom and a brief chase ensued until Carlstrom jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting.
Carlstrom’s wife was arrested at the scene but no details were released about her role in any of the incidents.
Oxford police joined marshals and the East Arkansas Task Force at the scene to assist.
No other details were released.
This story will be updated.
