Tim’s Two Cents: USM SID Jack Duggan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jack Duggan, assistant athletic director/communications for The University of Southern Mississippi.
Duggan is in his 13th year heading up USM’s sports information department, providing scores, statistics and stories about Golden Eagles’ contests and the student-athletes themselves.
Duggan talks about the silver lining in the social isolation prompted by the coronavirus, Korean baseball and Sporcle. Oh, and the Golden Eagles.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.