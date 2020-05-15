Some Easter tornado victims still waiting for assistance

MOSS, Miss. (WDAM) - It was just over a month ago on April 12, Easter Sunday, that a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped a two-mile-wide gash across the Pine Belt, traveling for nearly 70 miles.
The storm left a trail of destruction through Walthall, Laurence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Jasper and Clarke counties.
Some of the worst damage was reported in Bassfield, Seminary, Soso and the Moss community of Jones and Jasper counties.
Gov. Tate Reeves along with other state and federal officials toured the damaged areas, lending their support for an immediate response to the victims affected by the storms.
One home in the Moss community, visited by Reeves, belong to lifelong resident Mike Kelley, who was offered encouragement from the visiting delegation, stating that help was on the way.
Now, while some have received aid, others are left wondering when that help will arrive.
For residents like Kelley, the financial and psychological burden is starting to take its toll, as he and other homeowners have yet to receive the help needed for recovery.
“The power company was on the ball, the churches done excellent, volunteer fire departments, excellent, but rather than that, nothing from anybody else, from FEMA, MEMA, anything," Kelley said. "We’ve had no help and the people I’m talking to in this community, no help. There was a lot of money put out there, but I haven’t seen it, I haven’t seen any sign of it, so it’s just been hard on us.”
Kelley went on to say that he believes in the American spirit and knows that the communities which were affected by the storms will get back on their feet, eventually.
The Easter EF-4 tornado is the widest tornado in Mississippi history, surpassing the April 24, 2010 tornado that tracked through Yazoo City.
