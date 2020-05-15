Some Easter tornado victims still waiting for assistance

“The power company was on the ball, the churches done excellent, volunteer fire departments, excellent, but rather than that, nothing from anybody else, from FEMA, MEMA, anything," Kelley said. "We’ve had no help and the people I’m talking to in this community, no help. There was a lot of money put out there, but I haven’t seen it, I haven’t seen any sign of it, so it’s just been hard on us.”