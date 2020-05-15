Sheriff asks for help solving murder of Rogers McGilvery

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and a local family is asking the public for help in an investigation involving a murder in the Sheeplo community late last year.
On the night of Dec. 31, 2019, FCSO received a call around 9:30 p.m. to a home on McGilvery Road, outside the city limits of Petal, and discovered the body of 72-year-old Rogers McGilvery.
Deputies suspected foul play was involved when they saw evidence of trauma to McGilvery’s body.
According Sheriff Charlie Sims, investigators believe McGilvery interrupted one or more people committing a crime on his property and confronted them, which caused a struggle between the suspects and McGilvery, resulting with McGilvery being beaten and shot multiple times.
After murdering him, the suspect or suspects entered McGilvery’s home and stole multiple items, including guns.
For the past four months, FCSO has been working on the case by tracking down leads and has sent in evidence for DNA testing. Investigators are currently waiting for results from other evidence collected.
Sims is asking for the community’s help to come forward with any information they may have to help in the investigation. He says the McGilvery family deserves justice and closure.
“Our investigators will continue to work to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of Mr. McGilvery, and as I stated earlier, Mr. McGilvery is entitled to justice, and his family and friends need resolution and closure,” said Sims.
Please contact FCSO’s Investigation Division at (601) 544-7800, ext. 253, Crimestoppers at (601) 582-7867, or p3tips.com if you have any information that could help.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.