Senior Spotlight - Wayne Academy Jaguars

Senior Spotlight - Wayne Academy Jaguars
By Taylor Curet | May 15, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 8:50 PM

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne Academy entered 2020 winners of three of the last four MAIS 3A South State Championships.

The Jaguars hoped for a fourth, but their season came to a premature end at 12-4. Head coach Justin Ainsworth bids adieu to six seniors:

  • Ethan Walley
  • Jacob Castle – signed with East Central Community College.
  • Cole Evans – signed with Mississippi Delta Community College.
  • Sam Stokley
  • Logan White – signed with Mississippi Delta Community College.
  • Matthew Stevens

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.