Senior Spotlight - Wayne Academy Jaguars

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne Academy entered 2020 winners of three of the last four MAIS 3A South State Championships.
The Jaguars hoped for a fourth, but their season came to a premature end at 12-4. Head coach Justin Ainsworth bids adieu to six seniors:
- Ethan Walley
- Jacob Castle – signed with East Central Community College.
- Cole Evans – signed with Mississippi Delta Community College.
- Sam Stokley
- Logan White – signed with Mississippi Delta Community College.
- Matthew Stevens
