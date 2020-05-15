Police chase ends in murder-suicide, source says

The suspect's car crashed near Bogue Chitto. (Source: WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant | May 15, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated May 15 at 10:53 AM

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officers chased a kidnapping suspect for close to an hour Friday morning.

Police say the unidentified man from Canton was wanted for kidnapping.

He led officers from several law enforcement agencies on a chase, including Copiah County, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Lincoln County.

It eventually ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a ditch on I-55 near Bogue Chitto. One source says the suspect killed himself and the person he kidnapped.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also showed up at the scene, along with a police helicopter and an ambulance.

WLBT has crews on the scene working to learn more information.

