Police chase ends in murder-suicide, source says

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officers chased a kidnapping suspect for close to an hour Friday morning.
Police say the unidentified man from Canton was wanted for kidnapping.
He led officers from several law enforcement agencies on a chase, including Copiah County, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Lincoln County.
It eventually ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a ditch on I-55 near Bogue Chitto. One source says the suspect killed himself and the person he kidnapped.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also showed up at the scene, along with a police helicopter and an ambulance.
WLBT has crews on the scene working to learn more information.
