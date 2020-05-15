Petal High School to hold drive-up graduation on football field

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - This year, Petal High School graduation will be a little different due to COVID-19.
“One of the things that kept glaring at us through this whole process is that our graduates wanted to walk across a stage,” said Matt Dillon, Petal School District superintendent.
Graduation will be a drive-thru event where graduates and their families parade around the school in their cars.
The parade will finish at the football stadium, where students will get to go on stage and receive their diploma.
“The family will be 10 yards or less from the stage, which is closer than they’ve ever been before, to watch their graduate walk across the stage,” Dillon said. “That’s going to be a special moment.”
Each graduate has signed up for a time slot to limit the amount of people in attendance.
Student Body President Katie Carlisle says she’s grateful for everyone who worked so hard in making sure the 2020 graduating class can walk across a stage.
“We wanted to physically walk across the stage and have the physical moment where we get our diplomas. We’re really excited that we get to do this,” Carlisle said. “I said to Dr. Dillon that it’s a great compromise between a virtual, which we really didn’t want, and a traditional one. I feel like they are making the best out of the situation and we are getting the best of both worlds.”
She says after all the uncertainty with COVID-19, this will be a positive way to end senior year.
“Some schools aren’t able to give their students the chance to graduate like this,” Carlisle said. “I’m glad we’ll still get to walk across the stage and see a couple of our friends as we’re leaving and have our family and friends there to watch that special moment. We’re super excited.”
Graduation will start at 3:30 p.m. Monday April 18, with valedictorian, salutatorian and administrative speeches.
Graduations will start walking the stage at 4:00 p.m.
It will be live streamed on YouTube for those unable to attend.
This will be the first time in several years Petal graduation will not be a Reed Green Coliseum.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.