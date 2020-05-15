Patrick’s Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll start off today with mostly cloudy skies but you’ll need your raincoat again today as Scattered T-Storms blossom in the afternoon heat. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the mid 60s.
Tomorrow will be a little drier with only a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A weak cold front will move though on Sunday, bringing us a good chance of scattered t-storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s Next week will start off cooler with highs in the low 80s with much lower humidity for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s by the middle of next week before we end the week in the low 90s by next weekend.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.