Madison sheriff warns parents of lethal drugs in the form of candy

MADISON, CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker sent a warning to parents on Thursday about lethal drugs in the form of candy.
Tucker posted a message on Facebook that the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit has begun to see and work cases that involve a synthetic Xanax substance.
The substance has appeared in the form of the old Pez type candy.
Tucker says this substance is approximately 2 1/2 times stronger than traditional Xanax and can be lethal if mixed with alcohol.
If you see this type of candy or have suspicions, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit at 601-859-2345.
