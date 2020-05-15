Indoor dining to reopen Monday at Hattiesburg restaurants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg restaurants will be able to welcome diners inside for a meal beginning Monday as the city continues to reopen.
Mayor Toby Barker announced an executive order Friday that will allow restaurants to resume indoor dining at 50% capacity beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
Indoor dining has been closed for Hattiesburg restaurants since March 22 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Under the new executive order, nail salons and tattoo shops will also be allowed to reopen.
The executive order will be signed this weekend.
Restaurants must follow all sanitation and social distancing measures from Barker’s previous executive order allowing the reopening of outdoor dinging.
Nail salons must follow all appointment measures, sanitation protocols and social distancing measures outlined for hair salons barbershops in Executive Order 2020-6.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order Friday allowing tattoo parlors to reopen. Tattoo shops in Hattiesburg must follow the guidelines outlined by Reeves’ executive order when reopening.
Barker encouraged residents who are older or vulnerable to stay home and not risk catching the virus.
