Hattiesburg passes temporary to-go cup ordinance for city

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council passed a temporary ordinance that allows people to get alcoholic beverages to go from businesses within the city limits.
The citywide to-go cup ordinance will last until Gov. Tate Reeves removes the State of Emergency or for the next 90 days, whichever is longer. According to the city, the goal is to help restaurants and businesses operate creatively while reopening the Hub City economy.
Under the ordinance, patrons must go inside the business to purchase the drink. The patron may then exit the business with the beverage as long as it is in a non-glass to-go container. Only one container can be issued to a patron, and individuals cannot bring the drink into another establishment.
Businesses have the right to refuse a to-go cup to individuals believed to be in danger of being over-served.
The city reminded residents that the ordinance does not allow for any driving with an open container.
To-go cup ordinances were previously passed for Recreation and Leisure Districts in Downtown Hattiesburg and the District at Midtown, which will remain in effect after the temporary Citywide Leisure District is repealed.
You can read the full ordinance here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.