Forrest County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen deputies

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It wasn’t the typical memorial ceremony for the Forrest County Sheriff Office as COVID-19 forced the office to limit the amount of people in attendance.
The ceremony honored the five FCSO deputies killed in the line of duty.
“It really tears us up that we couldn’t have the families here, because I think it’s important for them to know that the sacrifices that were made will never be forgotten,” said Sheriff Charlie Sims.
Taps was played while each of the five names was read allowed followed by the ringing of a bell.
The sheriff’s office did provide a live stream of the ceremony so members of the community could participate from a distance.
Sheriff Sims said this serves as a reminder to the deputies of their need to stay aware and never let their guard down while out in the field.
