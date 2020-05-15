FEMA gives resources for replacing documents lost in recent storms

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - If you have any lost or damaged documents due to recent storms in Mississippi, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is encouraging all survivors to use the following resources to get them replaced.
Birth and death certificates can be ordered here.
Military records can be ordered at this link.
Driver licenses can be ordered here. To order a duplicate license, the license you lost must be a current driver’s license and you must have a debit or credit card.
If you’ve lost or damaged your debit or credit card, FEMA officials encourage you to contact your financial institution.
Social security cards can be ordered here.
If you’ve experienced fraud or a credit freeze, call the identity theft helpline at 877-382-4357 or visit this website.
If you need an EBT card replacement, call 866-512-5087.
If you have to visit any location or office, FEMA officials encourage you to check with the location for adjusted hours, as they may be closed due to the pandemic.
