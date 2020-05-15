Covington County honors sheriff killed in line of duty in 1906

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County has honored a former sheriff killed in the line of duty 114 years ago.
The Covington County Sheriff’s Department, along with several former county sheriffs and some local scouts from Seminary BSA troops, gathered at the Collins City Cemetery Friday morning to participate in a memorial service for Sheriff James Asaph Robertson.
He was shot and killed on Jan. 30, 1906, while attempting to make arrest at a residence about one mile west of Collins.
During the ceremony, a wreath was laid at his gravesite.
Robertson was 45 when he was killed.
The man accused of shooting him disappeared after the incident and was never found.
