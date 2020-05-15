Casino reopening guidelines include guest screening, sanitation rules

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Phase One of the casino reopening guidelines are now in the hands of Mississippi casino operators, and the race is on to prepare for Thursday's reopening.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission announced yesterday that gaming operations would be allowed to resume May 21, as long as the properties follow guidelines outlined by the commission. We’ve posted the full industry letter of guidelines, but some of the highlights include:
Properties are limited to no greater than 50% occupancy. Points of entry must be limited to allow for guests to be screened.
Guests will be asked the following questions, and if the answer is “yes” they will not be allowed to enter the property:
- Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days?
- Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat?
- Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?
- Have you had new loss of taste or smell?
- Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?
During the screening, guests will be asked to use hand sanitizer and encouraged to wear a mask (which will be provided by the property) while on property.
- Valet discontinued, unless the property has a specific plan
- No entertainment or special event gatherings
- No promotions/table game tournaments
- VIP areas and Poker Rooms will remain closed
- Player’s Club will remain open
- Gyms and spas will be allowed to open under the same rules issued earlier by the state of Mississippi.
Table Games
- three chair limit per table
- three player max on each side of dice table
- Staff will sanitize table game rails and chair after a guest leaves
Slots
- Six feet between guests
- Slot machines sanitized at least once every four hours
- Slot floor deep cleaned daily
Food & Beverage
- Beverages may be offered to guests on the playing floor
- Food service stations, carts, counters, rails, trays sanitized at least once per hour
Hotel
- Housekeeping room services offered at checkout only, or upon request by guest
