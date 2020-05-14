Wayne County School Dist. to appeal $1.8M ruling against it

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Members from the Wayne County School District Board of Education met earlier this week to discuss a recent judgement against the school district.
The ruling involved payment of over $1.8 Million in oil revenue money to the Quitman School District.
Both districts share certain townships of sixteenth section school trust land containing oil wells, and the money collected is to be shared between them.
Wayne County School District Supervisor Tommy Branch says they intend to appeal.
“We had a meeting on Monday, we went into executive session for litigation, we had our attorneys present, the ones that have been representing us the whole time and they recommended that we appeal," Branch said. “That appeal has been filed, and where we will be appealing it to will be the appeals court or the Supreme Court of the State of Mississippi.”
The lawsuit was file on Dec. 29, 2011 in the Chancery Court of Wayne County. In the suit, the Quitman School District sought to recover money it claimed the Wayne County School District owed for unpaid revenue from the shared townships.
In April, a Wayne County Chancery Court ordered the Wayne County School District to pay a total of $1,805,666 with an interest rate of 1.2% for each year from and after Dec. 31, 2018 until paid in full.
Of the total awarded to the Quitman School District, $703,692 represents principal funds and $1,101,974 represents combined expendable funds and accrued interest.
