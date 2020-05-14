3 suspects wanted after chase into Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects who led authorities on a chase after fleeing a traffic stop in Lamar County.
Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. As the deputy approached the vehicle, it took off and a chance ensued.
The vehicle entered Forrest County and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.
Scott Lees, pubic information officer for FCSO, said three suspects abandoned the vehicle near Charlie Anderson Road in the Pistol Ridge community.
Drones, dogs and heavy patrols from Lamar County and Forrest County deputies searched the area but were not able to find the suspects.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to secure their property and keen an eye out for suspicious activity.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.
