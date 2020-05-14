Senior Spotlight - Petal Panthers

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Panthers were feeling quite well about the 2020 baseball season during their 8-2 start.
However, the coronavirus pandemic had other plans and Petal’s campaign came to a short end. In turn, so did the careers of seven seniors:
- Devin Stringer
- Josh Cary - signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
- Matt Mercer - signed with Pearl River Community College.
- Michael Windham
- Logan Walters - signed with Pearl River Community College.
- Cole Sellers – signed with East Central Community College.
- Cade Law
The Panthers were led by Shane Kelly. Meanwhile, Wendy Hogue’s first season coaching Petal softball came to an abrupt end after ten games.
The Lady Panthers say goodbye to four seniors:
- Payton Powell
- Bree Lowery
- Avery Wade
- McKenna Byrd
Not to be forgotten are the many seniors Petal fielded in other spring sports. The Track & Field team was led by Kotreece Bender who coached five seniors:
- Trinity Preston
- Kaleb Mitchell
- Hezekiah Miller
- Reginal Smith
- Jonathan Harris
Finally, Archery head coach Robin Rector sends off six seniors:
- Leanna Blakeslee – signed with William Carey University.
- Keith Booker
- Mackenzie Long
- Maggie Parker
- Brianna Roberts
- Cheyann Sumrall
