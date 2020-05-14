Petal Headstart expands giveaway of school supplies to help parents during pandemic

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal Headstart center expanded an end-of-the-school-year tradition Thursday, to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.
The teachers and staff at C.H. Johnson Headstart handed out free school supplies to dozens of parents.
Usually, the supplies are given to students transitioning to kindergarten, but this year, all students are getting them.
Parents are also receiving some household items like bleach, hand sanitizer and paper products.
“This year, we’re giving every child supplies, even our infants and toddlers that we serve in early Headstart,” said Sherrone McDonald, director of C. H. Johnson Headstart. “We make sure that they have formula, that they have milk, anything that that parent might need to take care of that child at home.”
“There’s a lot of kids in the area that can’t get school supplies and then, to help them through the summertime, it’s a great thing for (C. H. Johnson Headstart) to be doing,” said Priscilla Nguyen, one of the parents who picked up supplies.
Some former students at C. H. Johnson Headstart who are now graduating from Petal High School volunteered to hand out supplies Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.