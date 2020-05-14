Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll start off today with partly cloudy skies but you’ll need your raincoat after lunchtime as Scattered T-Storms blossom in the afternoon heat. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the mid 60s.