Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll start off today with partly cloudy skies but you’ll need your raincoat after lunchtime as Scattered T-Storms blossom in the afternoon heat. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the mid 60s.
Expect more of the same as we go into Friday and the weekend with partly cloudy skies and Hit-or-Miss T-Storms. It will also feel more like summertime as higher humidity moves into the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Scattered T-Storms will be possible on Monday as a weak cold front moves though the area. This will bring us lower humidity and highs in the mid 80s for the middle of next week.
Late next week, we’ll see more sunshine and that will allow us to warm up into the low 90s.
