Outdoor dining reopens in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Patio 44 in Hattiesburg saw something Thursday restaurants in Hattiesburg haven’t in a while.
Customers, sitting in seats.
After being closed 53 days due to Mayor Toby Barker’s executive order, employees say the shutdown felt like eternity.
On Monday, Barker announced restaurants would be allowed to resume outdoor dining at a reduced capacity. When Patio 44 General Manager Frances Lavoie heard the news, she was very excited.
“I think I probably screamed and ran through our main dining room that day," Lavoie said. “It’s been really exciting. We’ve been preparing for this the entire time.”
Restaurants need tables to be placed 6 feet apart and they’re focusing on increased sanitation.
“We’ve been briefing the staff on it and keeping in touch with them and making sure they’re up to date and well trained," Lavoie said. “They’ve all gone through the COVID-19 process of their training through ServSafe.”
Lavoie says they expect a big turnout this weekend.
“We are already booking up, which is really exciting," she said. “As soon as we got word of when we were gonna be available, that day the phone started ringing. We started taking reservations.”
Eateries hope this is the first step in returning to normal.
