393 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths confirmed in MS., 10,483 cases, 480 deaths total

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the state total of COVID-19 cases has risen over 10,000 cases.
MSDH reported 393 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state total to 10,483 cases and 480 total deaths.
Forrest and Jones counties each reported one death due to COVID-19 Thursday.
In the Pine Belt counties, 1,236 COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 101 cases; 1 death
- Forrest: 357 cases; 24 deaths
- Greene: 7 cases; 1 death
- Jasper: 104 cases; 3 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 63 cases; 1 death
- Jones: 287 cases; 7 deaths
- Lamar: 164 cases; 4 deaths
- Marion: 86 cases; 7 deaths
- Perry: 35 cases; 1 death
- Wayne: 32 cases
MSDH reports 6,268 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 105,326 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
