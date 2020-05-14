LIVE: Gov. Reeves discusses latest on state’s COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will host his daily press briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response.
Wednesday, Reeves announced the state’s suspension of evictions will end on June 1. he says this should give Mississippians time to get their homes in order.
Earlier the day Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, and other legislators unveiled a small business grant program that sets aside $300 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to give back to small businesses.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.