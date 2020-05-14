Hattiesburg High School announces graduation plans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School has moved its graduation ceremony to June 26 due to COVID-19.
The ceremony will be held at D. I. Patrick Stadium that Friday at 7 p.m. This will be subject to change based on changes made to the safer-at-home orders and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The school district will video the ceremony and provide a recorded graduation ceremony for families to view at home.
Students will receive three guest tickets for loved ones to join them during the recording of the graduation ceremony. Guests will not be allowed to enter the stadium without a ticket.
The original graduation date, May 22, will instead be a day to celebrate graduates through a Senior Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.
For the parade, seniors can pick up a parade decal and t-shirt at Hattiesburg High School from May 18 to May 20 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Caps and gowns will be available to pick up May 22 at N.R. Burger Middle School. Students will begin lining up for the parade beginning at 5 p.m.
The district said all students must remain in their vehicle until notified
Graduation practice will be held on June 26 at 8 a.m.
The video of the ceremony will be edited and posted on social media and the district website on the night of the graduation.
You can view the full letter from the Hattiesburg Public School District to students and parents here.
