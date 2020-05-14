Hattiesburg announces free COVID-19 community testing center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced a free COVID-19 community testing center Thursday morning.
The testing center is a public-private partnership between local government agencies, Hattiesburg Clinic, Forrest General Hospital and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Free testing will be done at C.E. Roy Community Center (500 E Fifth Street). It will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., and symptoms are not required for testing.
Part of the city’s COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant will help to support operations of the testing facility and funding for ongoing case management for individuals who test positive.
“We know that COVID-19 will be in our community until there is a proven therapeutic or a vaccine,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “In our response to that, access to testing must be expanded. Two goals have driven our city’s response to COVID-19: (1) protecting vulnerable populations; and (2) preventing the overrun of the health care system by slowing the spread. This testing center is a strategic step forward in fulfilling both.”
The center will have the capacity to test about 70 people per day as it is staffed by Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General.
“This is an important step in moving forward and understanding how this virus is affecting our community,” said Dr. Bryan Batson of both Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General. “It will allow us to expand access to testing and further identify and care for those who have the virus.”
“Our local leaders and the medical community have stepped up to the plate to provide for our citizens – from key PPE and sanitization items and spaces to operate creatively to innovate solutions for testing and expanding capacity where possible,” said Barker. “We’ve seen some tremendous hits on our community throughout this public health crisis, but today’s news is a glimpse of good and hope as we continue to fight through this pandemic.”
