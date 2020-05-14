Dollar General Literacy Foundation donates thousands to help Pine Belt students

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Dollar General awarded $15,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Pine Belt through its literacy foundation.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded $6,000 to Golden Years, Inc. in Hattiesburg, $6,000 to Jones County Junior College Foundation, Inc. and $3,000 to Petal Elementary School.
The foundation has awarded more than $8.6 million to more than 900 nonprofit organizations and schools in total.
“For more than 26 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has invested in programs that help uplift and empower others through education,” said Denine Torr, Executive Director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “In the wake of the pandemic, as more youth are in need of academic support and an increased number of adults are looking to enhance their basic skills and employability, we proudly continue our support of basic education and literacy initiatives for individuals of all ages.”
In addition to the grants announced today, the foundation is also accepting applications for youth literacy grants through May 21.
