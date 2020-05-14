Dollar General Literacy Foundation donates thousands to help Pine Belt students

“For more than 26 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has invested in programs that help uplift and empower others through education,” said Denine Torr, Executive Director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “In the wake of the pandemic, as more youth are in need of academic support and an increased number of adults are looking to enhance their basic skills and employability, we proudly continue our support of basic education and literacy initiatives for individuals of all ages.”