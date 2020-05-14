Covington Co. Sheriff provides new details in Tuesday homicide

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is sharing new information about the killing of Dewayne Haynes on Tuesday.
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says 38-year-old Zachary Barnes allegedly stabbed Haynes, 20, to death in the bedroom of his home on Arlee Barnes Road. Barnes was charged with murder in the death.
Perkins says Haynes shared the home with two of his brothers. Perkins says when deputies arrived on scene, they found Barnes covered in blood.
Barnes may have been on drugs at the time of the killing, according to Perkins.
And Perkins says Barnes also displayed a knife to other people in the house before allegedly killing Haynes.
“[Barnes] was at the house, showed the other people in the house a weapon, being a knife, and one of the gentlemen walked out the front door, didn’t know what was going to take place and when [Barnes] exits the house moments later, the gentlemen walks back in and finds his brother in the bedroom dead,” Perkins said.
“At the time of the arrest of the suspect, he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, so therefore, the deputy had to use less than lethal force, a taser, to subdue the subject and we tried to interview him yesterday,” Perkins said.
Barnes’ bond was set at $1 million Wednesday.
