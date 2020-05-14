COVID-19 update with Dr. Mark Horne

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - President Elect of the Mississippi State Medical Association and Chief Medical Officer at South Central Regional Medical Center, Dr. W. Mark Horne answers questions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
He is offering several tips on how residents can safely attend church gatherings to updates on how Mississippians can stay healthy and up to date on medical check-ups as the fight to flatten the curve is still happening in the Pine Belt.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.