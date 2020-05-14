Burglary suspects sought by Covington County Sheriff’s Office

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals regarding a burglary that happened on April 26, 2020.
According to law enforcement, 36-year-old Megan Norris pried open a back door of the Jesus Name Apostolic Church Bakery located on U.S. 49 in Seminary and entered with the intent to commit larceny, while her husband, 38-year-old Nicholas Norris, waited outside in a car for her return.
The couple is wanted on commercial burglary charges.
They were last seen driving a 2008 Beige Kia passenger Car with Mississippi tag WRB1564.
Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Nicholas Norris and Megan Norris are asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Department.
