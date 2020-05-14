Brothers arrested in connection to shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police arrested two brothers after executing a search warrant Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened on May 12.
According to HPD Public Information Officer Ryan Moore, HPD searched a home in the 3500 block of Campbell Drive and arrested two individuals responsible for the shooting in the same area.
Christopher Lee Armstrong, 22, and Edward Lee Armstrong III, 25, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested and each charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
No injuries were reported in the shooting as it resulted in the recovery of two stolen weapons.
Both brothers were booked in the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.