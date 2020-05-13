WATCH: Gov. Reeves gives latest on pandemic response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave his daily update on the state’s pandemic response.
Tuesday, Reeves announced new social distancing guidelines for seven counties in the state. These counties make up 20% of the cases within the state.
The governor announced evictions will continue on June 1.
“The eviction process is not immediate. You still have time to get your house in order,” Reeves said.
Wednesday, Mississippi surpassed 10,000 cases of coronavirus. More than 100,000 have been tested.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says the hospitalization rate has held steady.
He says 45% of the deaths in the state have come from long-term care facilities.
