Volunteers serve free lunch to Hattiesburg employees

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several businesses provided free lunches to Hattiesburg first responders and employees today.
Volunteers from Flathau’s Fine Foods, Goldpost Sandwich House, Bedford Care of Hattiesburg and Jones College served plates of pork chops and baked beans to Hattiesburg police officers, firefighters and city employees at Hattiesburg Fire Station #1.
The volunteers say they wanted to show city employees how much they’re appreciated for working in the community during the pandemic.
