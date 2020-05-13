South Mississippi COVID-19 survivor celebrates wedding anniversary in front of hospital

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A COVID-19 survivor is celebrating her wedding anniversary in a small, meaningful, but socially distanced way.
Jolene Rosado spent Mother’s Day, Easter and her birthday in the hospital recovering from COVID-19. For her wedding anniversary, all she wanted was to see her loved ones face-to-face.
“This is a wonderful gift that they have been able to provide me, just to be able to see my son and my husband,” she said.
Her husband Patrick Rosado and her son Giovanni smiled through their masks, wishing they could get closer together.
“It’s been a 13 year wedding anniversary, 21 years together and it’s been amazing. It really did... I think it’s going to help her recover,” Patrick said.
Jolene spent 35 days on a ventilator at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. As she improved, she was transferred to Gulfport’s Select Specialty. She said she beat the odds after doctors told her she had a five percent chance of survival.
“This has been a long hard road. It’s been challenging, but every day I get better, every day I get stronger. Hopefully, I’m a complete success story," said Jolene.
Patrick noted that Jolene’s lungs have been hardened after complications with the coronavirus infection. Jolene now has a tracheotomy and is on a low dose of oxygen until her lungs heal. Patrick shared what doctors told him.
“The only way that they can tell is by taking the oxygen from her slowly and if she can breathe on her own, then they know her lungs are doing what they’re supposed to be doing," he said.
The next step for the Rosado family is being strong through the next round of treatments.
Patrick said, "It’s been a rough two months, and we’re glad that she’s getting close to coming home and can’t wait for her to be here.”
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, more than 6,200 people have recovered from the virus.
