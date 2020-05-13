South Jones parent struggling to make graduation joyous occasion for daughter

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - For some students, a non-traditional graduation from high school is only one day away. WDAM talked with parents who are fine with this new graduation ceremony, and some who are angry about it.
The Jones County School District’s gradations are the first of the non-traditional ceremonies happening in the Pine Belt. We heard from a parent from South Jones High School, Brandalon Brommer,who said she and her daughter are struggling to make the best of a social distancing graduation that’s a far stretch from what they’ve always imagined.
"We are only allowed to come in one vehicle and it’s going to be the two attendees and the graduate, and they are supposedly going to be calling us in,” Brommer said.
Brommer said with only two guests allowed with each graduate at South Jones High School, that’s leaving her daughter without a lot of her family by her side.
"The best thing I can do is be there for her and root her on that day,” Brommer said.
That day is Friday morning, and with regulations on retail and salons easing up just this week, Brommer said getting ready for a non-traditional graduation, thanks to the virus, is an added stress.
“Everything is last minute, we’re getting pushed into this and we’re having to do the best we can to make it joyous,” Brommer said.
Jones County Superintendent Tommy Parker said the district is doing the best it can to make the ceremonies as traditional as they can be under the circumstances. He said he hoped regulations would change by the start of graduations on May 14 so more families could attend, but as of now, that can’t happen.
"State health officer identified Jones County as one of the current hot spots, so unless something changes between now and Thursday or Friday and Saturday for those graduations they’ll be limited to two guests,” Parker said.
Parker said the district is livestreaming the graduations for all family and friends who can’t attend.
Parker added the logistics and organization of the ceremonies were turned over to individual schools because each school is different in size. He said the Northeast Jones graduation is Thursday, Friday will be South Jones High School and Saturday will be West Jones High School.
Graduations will take place at each school’s be performing arts centers at 11 a.m.
