Senior Spotlight - Laurel Golden Tornadoes

Senior Spotlight - Laurel Golden Tornadoes
By Taylor Curet | May 13, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 6:57 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Tornadoes played just nine games before their baseball season came to a halt.

Head coach Dieon Ulmer sends off five seniors:

  • Kaymin Ulmer – plans to sign a soccer scholarship with William Carey.
  • Keno Shelby – signed a football/baseball scholarship with East Mississippi Community College.
  • Rashidi Mccormick 
  • Khylin Dixon – signed a football scholarship with Pearl River Community College.
  • Trey Cocroft 

Laurel softball coach Katelyn Hedgwood bids farewell to three seniors:

  • Raven Barber – first baseman
  • Makaija Harris – left fielder
  • Jaila Keyes – infielder/outfielder

Amir Smith was a talented multi-sport athlete at Laurel High. Despite his senior Track & Field season being cut short, he plans to sprint at the college level.

Jamie Ducksworth coached the boys team while Kylan Pollard coached the girls. Lady Tornadoes Track & Field parts with five seniors:

  • Mkya Frazier
  • Ashlyn Jones – plans to sign a Track & Field scholarship with Troy University.
  • Ayanna Lindsey
  • Co’keyvia Walker
  • Zorriah McCormick

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.