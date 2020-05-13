Senior Spotlight - Laurel Golden Tornadoes

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Tornadoes played just nine games before their baseball season came to a halt.
Head coach Dieon Ulmer sends off five seniors:
- Kaymin Ulmer – plans to sign a soccer scholarship with William Carey.
- Keno Shelby – signed a football/baseball scholarship with East Mississippi Community College.
- Rashidi Mccormick
- Khylin Dixon – signed a football scholarship with Pearl River Community College.
- Trey Cocroft
Laurel softball coach Katelyn Hedgwood bids farewell to three seniors:
- Raven Barber – first baseman
- Makaija Harris – left fielder
- Jaila Keyes – infielder/outfielder
Amir Smith was a talented multi-sport athlete at Laurel High. Despite his senior Track & Field season being cut short, he plans to sprint at the college level.
Jamie Ducksworth coached the boys team while Kylan Pollard coached the girls. Lady Tornadoes Track & Field parts with five seniors:
- Mkya Frazier
- Ashlyn Jones – plans to sign a Track & Field scholarship with Troy University.
- Ayanna Lindsey
- Co’keyvia Walker
- Zorriah McCormick
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.