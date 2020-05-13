Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We started off this morning mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s. Today will be nice and sunny with a few clouds and highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the low 60s.
Tomorrow will be warmer with hit-or-miss t-storms in the morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Expect more of the same as we go into Friday and the weekend with partly cloudy skies and Hit-or-Miss T-Storms. It will also feel more like summertime as higher humidity moves into the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Next week looks warm with partly cloudy skies and a stray afternoon shower. Highs will be in the low 90s with highs humidity.
