Mississippi reaches over 10,000 COVID-19 cases, 465 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the state total of COVID-19 cases has risen over 10,000 cases.
MSDH reported 182 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total to 10,090 cases and 465 total deaths.
Jasper County is among one of the counties to report death due to COVID-19 in the state with one.
In the Pine Belt counties, 1,170 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 99 cases; 1 death
- Forrest: 336 cases; 23 deaths
- Greene: 6 cases; 1 death
- Jasper: 97 cases; 3 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 60 cases; 1 death
- Jones: 264 cases; 6 deaths
- Lamar: 158 cases; 4 deaths
- Marion: 86 cases; 7 deaths
- Perry: 35 cases; 1 death
- Wayne: 29 cases
MSDH reports 6,268 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 100,048 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
