Man charged with murder in Covington County stabbing

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with murder Tuesday after a deadly stabbing.
Deputies responded to a home in the northeast part of the county after a report of a possible assault early Tuesday morning.
A man was found in dead in a bedroom. Sheriff Darrell Perkins said the victim, 20-year-old Dewayne Haynes, was stabbed to death.
Deputies encountered 38-year-old Zachary Barnes outside the home and took him into custody. No murder weapon was found at the scene, according to Perkins.
Barnes was later charged with murder.
Justice Court Judge Bobby Mooney set Barnes’ bond at $1 million.
