Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Inmate with long illness dies in Mississippi Parchman prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate died Tuesday in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he had been living since August with a terminal illness. The state Department of Corrections says 47-year-old Timmy Terrell Harden was serving a 20-year sentence for a 2008 statutory rape conviction in DeSoto County. The Sunflower County coroner says an autopsy will be done. Harden was at least the 40th inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since late December. The state prison system came under Justice Department investigation after several inmates were killed or injured during outbursts of violence in late December and early January.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi gov tightens virus rules in 7 hard-hit counties
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is tightening regulations in parts of the state with the fastest spread of the new coronavirus. He made the announcement Tuesday for seven largely rural east-central counties _ Attala, Leake, Scott, Jasper, Neshoba, Newton and Lauderdale. While the governor has previously suggested masks statewide, he is now requiring them for workers and shoppers in those counties. Poultry processing is prominent in those areas, but Reeves says he hasn't seen evidence of significant spread of the virus in those plants. Mississippi has confirmed more than 9,900 virus cases statewide.
DEADLY ACCIDENT-INTERSTATE CHASE
Car accident leads to interstate chase, shooting death
PEARL, Miss. (AP) — It started with a car accident in a Mississippi parking lot and police say it ended after a chase, exchange of gunfire on a highway and a man's death. A spokesman for the police department in Pearl says witnesses told investigators it all began just after midnight Sunday in a parking lot off Interstate 55 in Jackson. That's where the driver of a Camaro backed into an Acura. The driver of the Acura reportedly fired at the Camaro driver and followed the Camaro onto I-55.
BUDGET CUTS-VICKSBURG
Vicksburg considers options as virus wreaks havoc on budget
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Layoffs, pay cuts and a government reorganization are all on the table for a Mississippi city grappling with the financial impact of the coronavirus. News outlets report Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says the city is projected to lose about $3 million this year due to the pandemic. The figure comes from lost gaming revenue, tax dollars from business closures and the postponement of the Miss Mississippi Pageant. The Vicksburg Post reports the mayor is expected to present a reorganization plan at a meeting with city aldermen on May 18. The city is also seeking financial aid from the state legislature. A decision on cuts wasn't expected to be made until June 15.
WATER BILL SHUTOFFS
Mississippi town to end grace period for unpaid water bills
OSYKA, Miss. (AP) — The grace period is expected to end this week for residents of a small town who are behind on their water bills. The Enterprise-Journal reports leaders in Osyka said shut-offs would resume Thursday for delinquent water accounts. The town clerk says revenue from water bills is down. And, the city recently had to use $5,000 of emergency funds to fix a broken water line. The Mississippi Public Service Commission had halted disconnections for 60 days on March 15. That decision had been made around the same time the governor declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SHOOTING-THREE WOUNDED
3 wounded in shooting in northeast Mississippi, 1 in custody
WOODLAND, Miss. (AP) — Three people have been shot and wounded at a house in northeast Mississippi. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott tells local news outlets that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday The victims were taken to hospitals in West Point and Tupelo. At least two were seriously wounded. Scott says deputies have someone in custody, but didn’t release a name and said no charges had been filed. He promises a further update Monday. Online jail records for Clay County on Sunday showed no one in custody matching the description of the incident.