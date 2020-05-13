Lamar Co. shooting being investigated as a homicide

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was shot in the head Tuesday evening died overnight at Forrest General Hospital, Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel confirmed Wednesday morning.
Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified the shooting victim as 20-year-old Montrell Baker, of Bassfield.
Rigel said the investigation started when deputies were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hillcrest Drive after someone reported a hit-and-run.
A witness at the scene told deputies someone in a blue car ran into their vehicle and drove away.
Rigel said a short time later, Hattiesburg police reported a blue Volkswagen Jetta with damage showed up to Forrest General Hospital.
The passenger in the Jetta, later identified as Baker, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Baker was treated at the hospital but died sometime overnight.
Rigel said the person who drove Baker to the hospital left the scene before police arrived. Deputies are now working to identify and track down that person for questioning.
Investigators are still working to identify a motive behind the shooting, Rigel said.
Matherne said Baker’s body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
