Jasper County community reacts to being named COVID-19 hotspot

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - People in Jasper County are taking extra precautions against COVID-19 now that the county has been named a hotspot for the virus.
“I really don’t see it being a problem," said resident Michael Tompkins. "I’ve got my bandanna and it’s pretty comfortable. I know it’s going to help keep the county safe. I’ve got a few relatives that work in the hospitals. Anything that we can do to help slow this thing down, I’ll do all I can to help.”
Customers are allowed inside businesses only if they are wearing a mask.
Employees of Brick Street Nutrition in Bay Springs say they are constantly cleaning and sanitizing the store to keep themselves and customers safe.
“We try to keep everything clean," said employee Olivia Holder. "We use lots of hand sanitizer and lots of Lysol. Lots of Lysol”
Many shoppers say they are worried about the uptick in coronavirus cases in their county.
“It kind of worries me," Tomkins said. "This is a small town. This seems like something we have to do to keep everybody safe.”
But they believe people will come together and do what’s right to reduce the spread.
“The way I look at it, it’s in God’s hands," Tomkins said. "If it’s in His fate, it’s in His fate. I feel like we do what we can do to keep everybody safe and that’s all we can do.”
Attala, Leake, Scott, Neshoba, Newton, and Lauderdale counties are also COVID-19 hotspots.
