Jackson State University welcomes new director of bands

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is welcoming a new director of bands as Dowell Taylor retires after 34 years of service to the university.
Dr. Roderick Little has been appointed as the new leader of the Sonic Boom of the South.
"Other than my family, this is amongst the highest honor that I have been bestowed. I am humbled and ready to propel our great program forward," said Little.
At the age of 34, Little is one of the youngest band directors and arrangers in the school’s history. He joined the JSU music department in 2012 as an assistant band director and instructor of music. He was appointed associate director of bands in 2013 and made marching band director in 2015.
Taylor shared that he is proud to pass the baton to Little, before describing him as a young man who has proven to be well prepared for high-intensity leadership and one who has surpassed his performance expectations. He also summed up his sentiments toward JSU.
“Jackson State University has been good to me, and I would like to think the same in reverse. Since 1984, I have boldly stood on the shoulders of past directors. Now, it’s time for a new generation of directors to stand on mine,” said Taylor.
Taylor added that although he will miss his JSU family dearly, he is looking forward to boating and continuing as a true fan of the Sonic Boom.
