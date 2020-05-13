Hattiesburg apartment fire ruled an accident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators have determined the fire that gutted an apartment building in Hattiesburg on May 3 was accidentally set.
Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said an investigation conducted by the Hattiesburg Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started on a stove top inside one of the units.
The fire destroyed much of the 22-unit Merimac apartment complex on a Sunday night. Firefighters remained on the scene into the early morning hours battling the blaze.
One man died after jumping from a window to escape the flames.
Firefighters found the injured man in the concrete courtyard/parking area of the complex when they first arrived on the scene.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said the man died at a local hospital two days after the fire.
Benedict said the man suffered injuries from the jump and showed signs of smoke inhalation. Both factors likely contributed to his death, Benedict said.
