Easter Sunday storm victims urged to file for assistance

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents affected by Easter Sunday’s tornado are urged to file for assistance before the June 15 deadline arrives.
In Jones County, 518 storm survivors have filed for assistance, while 457 people have filed in Covington County.
Jasper County was recently added to the disaster declaration and so far, 65 residents have filed for help there.
Over $2 million has already been approved in the individual and household assistance program.
Paul Sheffield, Executive Director for Jones County EOC, says for those who procrastinate, now is the time to file.
“If you have already registered, continue to work the process as you have been working it. If you have not registered for FEMA and you did receive damage from the April 12th storm, the Easter storm, you need to go ahead and register for FEMA assistance before June 15th to get the process started,” Sheffield said. “If you wait till after June 15th, they will not accept your request for assistance.”
If you were affected by the Easter Sunday storm, you can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or visit the nearest relief center in your area.
