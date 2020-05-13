Collins using new Project NOLA cameras

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Collins is making use of several new high tech surveillance cameras that police and city officials hope will deter or help solve crimes.
Six cameras through the nonprofit organization, Project NOLA, have been installed at various locations in town and have been in operation for about two weeks.
The cameras are high-definition and they can zoom, pan and can make still images. They’re monitored 24 hours a day.
The Collins Board of Aldermen voted unanimously back in February to install the cameras.
They cost the city around $2,500. Collins will also pay a $60 per month monitoring fee.
