AT&T expands high-speed internet in rural areas of 65 Miss. counties

“Governor Reeves and our state legislature are focused on connectivity needs in Mississippi, and their efforts have positioned Mississippi to welcome investments in high-speed infrastructure,” said Mayo Flynt, President of AT&T Mississippi. “In that environment, we are keeping residents and businesses across Mississippi connected, and while we recognize that there is more work to be done, the continued deployment of this innovative service in rural communities and the ongoing enhancement of our statewide network reflects our commitment to this state.”