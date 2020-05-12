Senior Spotlight - Taylorsville Tartars

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Taylorsville’s group of four seniors leave Smith County as the 2019 class 2A South State champions.
After advancing to the school’s first state title in five years last season, the Tartars were denied the chance at an encore performance.
Head coach Dusty Hillman and company finished the abbreviated season 4-6:
- Kason James – Finished season batting .250 with five runs-batted-in; plans to play college baseball.
- Walker Gable - Finished season batting .222 with three RBIs.
- Zylon Hicks – Finished season with four stolen bases.
- Ky Buckley – Finished season batting .310 with a team-best nine RBIs.
Mason Grissom’s group of softball seniors have been a part of two state championships – 2016 and 2017.
All the Lady Tartars knew was winning in 2020, holding a record of 5-0 at season’s end. Four seniors will begin the next chapter of their lives:
- Kennedy Page (left field) – Plans to attend college.
- Kolten Blakeney (athlete) – signed a basketball scholarship with Northwest Mississippi Community College.
- Keelyn Rogers (infielder) – Plans to cheer at Pearl River Community College.
- Alana Walker (centerfielder) – signed a softball scholarship with Delta State University.
