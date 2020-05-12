Senior Spotlight - Bay Springs Bulldogs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bay Springs baseball team fielded just one senior in 2020, but he happened to be one of the more important Bulldogs to don gold and blue the past four years.
Krystopher Newell played third base for Destin Ellis’ baseball team. He was also the anchor for the offensive and defensive lines of coach Dan Brady’s football teams.
Newell’s final baseball season came to an abrupt end at 4-5. At the time, he was batting .368 with two doubles and seven runs-batted-in as Bay Springs’ clean-up hitter.
Michelle McGill’s softball team did not field any seniors in 2020. Nevertheless, McGill would like to recognize her Lady Bulldogs that finished the year 2-3:
- Alissia McCurtis
- Jaravia Jones
- Anna Patterson
- T’Ericia Campbell
- Samya Hamilton
- Nyla Keller
- JeKayla McCullum
- Melanie Wheaton
- Lalia Goins
- Janiyah Moncrief
- Zaria Keyes
- Rondayshia Thigpen
- LeeAnn Huddleston
- Summer Love
- Faliyah Holloway
